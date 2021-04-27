Columbus Macro LLC Buys Shares of 7,685 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. 69,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,417. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.