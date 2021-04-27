Columbus Macro LLC Sells 535 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.64. 230,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,729. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

