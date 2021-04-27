Columbus Macro LLC Sells 9,212 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.22. 273,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,674. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

