Columbus Macro LLC Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 260,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,436 shares of company stock worth $5,282,307. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

