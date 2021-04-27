Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

