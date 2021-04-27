Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,565 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

