Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CBU stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

