Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

CBU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.63. 389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,412. Community Bank System has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

