Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €45.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.09 ($53.05).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Monday, reaching €52.97 ($62.32). 714,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.47.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

