Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 38,713 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 5,821.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $189.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.