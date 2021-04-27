Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 1.11% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $25.68.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

