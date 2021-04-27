Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $14.75 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.