Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $32.62 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,045 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

