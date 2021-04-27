Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.42% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YMAB opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

