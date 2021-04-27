Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 6,699 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $131.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

