Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BVN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

