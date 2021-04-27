Comparing Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

This table compares Corvus Gold and Coeur Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.10 Coeur Mining $711.50 million 3.34 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -39.04

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Coeur Mining -34.20% 5.56% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Coeur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coeur Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 130.10%. Coeur Mining has a consensus price target of $9.21, indicating a potential downside of 5.59%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.