Comparing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transphorm and Ichor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ichor $620.84 million 2.71 $10.73 million $0.95 63.17

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Ichor 3.34% 17.61% 7.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Ichor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ichor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $55.57, suggesting a potential downside of 7.40%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Ichor.

Summary

Ichor beats Transphorm on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

