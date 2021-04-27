Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

