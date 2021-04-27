Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24,819 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,129. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.33.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

