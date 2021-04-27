Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. AAON comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.38% of AAON worth $123,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,436,000 after purchasing an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $30,541,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AAON by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.85. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

