Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,799 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Watsco worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.74. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.59 and its 200 day moving average is $243.08. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.09 and a fifty-two week high of $295.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

