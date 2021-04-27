Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 42,499 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares during the period. Douglas Dynamics comprises about 2.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 12.33% of Douglas Dynamics worth $130,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

