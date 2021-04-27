Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $177.57 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $177,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,412.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 4,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,732. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

