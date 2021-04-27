Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 147,187 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,187 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $95,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP remained flat at $$88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.39.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

