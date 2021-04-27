Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 472,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,875,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $124.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.