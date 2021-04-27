CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.50

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $135.33, with a volume of 5275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.36.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

