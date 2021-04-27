Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.3% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

