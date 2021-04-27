Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $91,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

