Conning Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.