Conning Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

