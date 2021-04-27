Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $238.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.90.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $243.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.