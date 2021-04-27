Contrasting Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $627.13 million 4.98 $194.45 million $2.68 16.25 Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 3.37 $149.13 million $4.14 12.17

Columbia Banking System has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heartland Financial USA. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Columbia Banking System pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 22.90% 6.35% 0.94% Heartland Financial USA 21.09% 9.66% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 0 0 2.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.33%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.70%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Columbia Banking System on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; insurance solutions, which include long-term care, and life and disability insurance; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement services, and investment agency and charitable management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 145 branches. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use, as well as debit cards. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, commercial purchasing card, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection services, as well as automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 133 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

