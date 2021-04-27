Contrasting Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.75 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -55.60 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

