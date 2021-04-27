Contrasting Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and Sumitomo Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $10.98 billion 7.19 $1.75 billion $1.44 45.10 Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.43 $284.17 million $0.87 30.69

Atlas Copco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumitomo Chemical. Sumitomo Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Atlas Copco pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 14.71% 26.53% 12.69% Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Copco and Sumitomo Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 2 6 2 1 2.18 Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Sumitomo Chemical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce rivets, adhesives, and flow drill fasteners for the motor vehicle industry; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; and material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, construction, and demolition applications, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

