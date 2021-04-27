Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 506,498 shares.The stock last traded at $16.40 and had previously closed at $16.32.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $34,722,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $192,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 698,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $338,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

