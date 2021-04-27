Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Gap Down to $42.94

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $41.78. Core-Mark shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Core-Mark by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

