Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

