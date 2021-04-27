Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 223,685 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $920.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

