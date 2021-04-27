Corteva (CTVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Corteva has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

