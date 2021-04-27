Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $10.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of COST opened at $368.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average of $362.08. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

