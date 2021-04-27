Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COUR. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

