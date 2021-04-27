Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COUR. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
