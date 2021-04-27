Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,567. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $357.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

