Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,567. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $357.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

