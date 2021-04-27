Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €95.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.63 ($99.56).

ETR HFG opened at €69.44 ($81.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52 week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

