Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

