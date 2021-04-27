Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

NASDAQ INBX opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $440,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.