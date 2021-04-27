Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Cree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Cree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $119.02 on Monday. Cree has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cree by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,793,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

