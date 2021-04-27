Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “
Shares of CCAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 million and a PE ratio of 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
