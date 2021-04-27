Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 million and a PE ratio of 18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

