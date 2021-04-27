Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT opened at $23.95 on Monday. Cricut has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.