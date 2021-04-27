Crocs Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 23,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 530% compared to the average daily volume of 3,684 call options.

Shares of CROX traded up $14.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. 239,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after acquiring an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

